DENVER (CBS4) – Another very wintry day will be found across most of Colorado on Friday including all along the Front Range. Freezing fog in the morning will transition to light snow in the afternoon with minor accumulation.

The freezing fog will cause a thin layer of ice in some areas and cause slick spots on some roads, sidewalks, and driveways. The most significant threat for ice is over the north side of the metro area and into the Fort Collins and Loveland areas. But icy roads will not be nearly as severe as they were on Wednesday.

Starting in the late morning and early afternoon, light snow will develop along the Front Range with a trace to 1 inch of accumulation for most areas. Areas above 6,000 feet on the south and west sides of town have the potential to get much more.

The highest accumulation will be in the higher foothills of Jefferson and Boulder Counties where up to 8 inches could accumulate. These areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 2 p.m. Friday until 12 a.m. Friday night.

The other advisory in Colorado is for the southern mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday for 3 – 8 inches of snow in the Wet and Sangre De Cristo Mountains. The advisory includes a short stretch of I-25 through the Walsenburg area.

Most other mountain areas in Colorado including the I-70 mountain corridor between Georgetown and Avon will get 1 to 4 inches of snow through Friday night. Then the snow will end statewide for Saturday and Sunday with gradually clearing skies. Sunday will be pick day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching at least 50 degrees in the metro area.

Then looking ahead to next week, a storm with much more moisture will arrive Monday night into Tuesday. The preliminary snow forecast for Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins is 3 to 6 inches but that could change (up or down) in the coming days. We’ll keep you posted!