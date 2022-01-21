(CBS4) – Denver International Airport is hosting COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics for employees and passengers. There are 10 more clinics scheduled now through Feb. 28.
DIA has both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and you can choose which one you want — except for kids 12 to 17 years old, who can only receive Pfizer. The vaccine clinics are not for boosters alone. You can also receive your first or second dose, too.
You’ll need to fill out a form ahead of time, and the airport says not to show up more than 15 minutes before your appointment. There’s also a 15-minute monitoring time after getting the shot.
The clinics are on the fourth floor of the Hotel and Transit Center. These vaccine clinics are by appointment only — no walk-ins.
The next vaccine clinic is Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
RELATED: Click here to register for an appointment
For travel, you can take the RTD A-Line for a short walk to the clinic, or park in one of the airport’s parking facilities. DIA garage parking costs $5/hour and is also a short walk to the clinic.
What You Need for Your Appointment
- Please complete the Safeway/Albertson’s release form prior to your appointment (you can download and print the form after you schedule your appointment).
- Individuals with insurance, please bring your medical and prescription insurance cards to the appointment. Safeway will ask for Name, Date of Birth, and insurance information. Your insurance information will be used to bill for the federally approved amount, and you should not receive any bill. Medicare recipients need to bring their new Medicare Part B card (red, white and blue).
- Individuals with no insurance can receive vaccine through this program. Government funds will cover the cost of vaccine dispensing for those who are uninsured.
- Please do not show up to your appointment more than 15 minutes early – you will be asked to come back at your appointment time.
- Use your confirmation link to reschedule or cancel an appointment, if needed.
Vaccine Booster Fast Facts
- Safeway/Albertsons will be administering Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
- You may select whether to receive a Moderna or a Pfizer booster shot regardless of which vaccine you received previously (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson).
- Those who are 12-17 years old will receive the Pfizer vaccine only.
- People with a history of severe allergic reactions (e.g., carry an epi-pen) should consult with their primary care physician prior to receiving the vaccine booster.
- You will be required to wait approximately 15 minutes after receiving vaccine booster before being released.
For more information, click here.