(CBS4) — Denver Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed the front office of a legal marijuana warehouse in the city Friday morning.
According to DFD, firefighters were on scene near the intersection with E 47th Ave and Kingston Street. There was no damage to the warehouse itself and no known damage to the product, but a front office addition with a wooden structure was a total loss. The fire department did mention smoke damage in the warehouse.
The #DenverFireDepartment is completing operations at a warehouse fire located at 47th & Kingston. The fire appears to have started from the exterior. There are no reported injuries. Crews are extinguishing remaining sparks & embers. Fire investigators are on scene. @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/IffWddyzji
— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) January 21, 2022
There was no report of injuries or report of any people inside the warehouse at the time of the fire.
Also of note, DFD says there is a uniqueness to this fire because it was an exterior fire that got into the interior of the front office. Investigators are working to determine how that happened and the ultimate cause of the fire.
There is no further information at this time.