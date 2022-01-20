FORT COLLINS, CO - JANUARY 4: Head coach Niko Medved of the Colorado State Rams watches the action against the Air Force Falcons during the second half of CSU"u2019s 67-59 win at at Moby Arena on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State’s 80-74 victory of New Mexico on Wednesday night improved the Rams record to 14-1 which ties for the best start in school history.
The last time the Rams were 14-1 was back in the 2014-15 season. That team finished their season 27-7 and were snubbed by the NCAA Tournament.
This year’s Rams team seem destined for a much better outcome. They currently rank 31st in the NCAA Net rankings which one of the tools the selection committee used to determine the field the Big Dance in March.
CSU is the 2nd highest ranked Mountain West school behind only Wyoming who checks in at 27th.