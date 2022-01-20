DENVER (AP) – A 79-year-old man who says he suffers from medical and emotional health issues has filed an excessive-force lawsuit alleging that a suburban Denver police officer threw him to the ground and used a stun gun on him causing severe pain and bleeding in 2020.
Clayton Shriver filed the lawsuit last week in federal court over his arrest in Westminster after he didn’t leave part of a McDonald’s in a Walmart that had been closed to seating. He says he was experiencing a “mental health episode and/or medical crisis.”
A second officer is accused of not intervening. The department denies the officers used excessive force.
