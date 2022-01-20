CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Disaster Assistance Center for those impacted by the  Marshall Fire will be closing this weekend. The recovery process is shifting towards long-term needs.

The center had been set up for those impacted by the fire to receive help from everything from filing insurance claims to getting pet food. The center will continue to operate through 5 p.m. Saturday.

Some agencies, including FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration, will still operate out of part of the building on South Public Road in Lafayette.

According to Boulder County, assistance is still available at boco.org/MarshallFire.

