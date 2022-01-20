DENVER (CBS4) – The crowd at Ball Arena was chanting, “MVP, MVP,” for good reason on Wednesday night. The reigning MVP was on top of his game scoring 49 points in the Nuggets overtime win over the Clippers.
Jokic notched his 10th triple-double of the season also adding 14 rebounds and 10 assists. He’s only the 3rd player in NBA history to finish with a stat line that reads 49 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals. The other two are Larry Bird and Russell Westbrook.
His final assist was the night’s most important play as he threw a crosscourt pass over a double team to a wide open Aaron Gordon who hit the game winning 3-pointer.
“You tell me,” said Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone. “If Nikola Jokic isn’t the MVP, then who is?”
Jokic scored 37 of his 49 points after halftime.