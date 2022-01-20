(CBS) — What to do while waiting for spring training? Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger has an idea! The team shared a video of our favorite triceratops taking some turns on snow-covered slopes at Copper Mountain!
Your mascot could never 😈⛷
Here’s a little sneak peek on something coming soon… pic.twitter.com/cpZJGWndvS
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 19, 2022
“[Dinger] did some laps… Pretty solid balance… but if you look at his head, there is some white along the sides which makes me think he took at least one spill,” CBS4 Sports Reporter Michael Spencer noted. “No evidence of that yet but we’ll keep you posted.”
We can’t wait to see more of Dingers moves.