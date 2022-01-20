DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday will remain colder than normal for Denver and the Front Range but ample sunshine will melt the residual ice leftover from Wednesday. Then another winter storm will bring a good chance for snow to the metro area Friday afternoon.

High temperatures on Thursday will reach from the lower 30s to the lower 40s around Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley which is about 5-10 degrees below normal. Mountain areas will mainly be in the 20s and 30s.

It stays dry across most of Colorado through at least midnight Thursday night. Then snow will gradually spread across the mountains through Friday morning followed by light snow reaching the Denver metro area Friday afternoon. The chance for snow will then continue through the evening hours before ending before midnight Friday night.

Since the main storm system will stay far to the southwest of the Denver area, snow totals in town will be very light. Most neighborhoods around Denver and Boulder will get no more than 1 inch and areas farther north like Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley probably won’t get much more than a trace of snow.

Meanwhile, areas above about 6,200 feet in Jefferson and Boulder Counties could get up to 2 inches of snow including around Castle Rock, Conifer, and Evergreen.

Elsewhere in Colorado, the mountains will average 1-5 inches of snow from Thursday night through Friday night so it’s not exactly a big storm. That said, travel issues are still possible in the mountains including along I-70. The highest snow accumulation will be along the Sangre de Cristo mountains in southern Colorado where there are no pubic ski areas. That region should get more than 6 inches in some areas.

After the snow ends Friday evening, it will be dry and mostly sunny statewide for the weekend. The next storm in the forecast arrives Monday night into Tuesday. At this time, it appears that storm could bring the metro area more snow compared to Friday so we’ll keep you posted! A First Alert Weather Day is very possible on Tuesday.