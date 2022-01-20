DEARFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A bipartisan effort is underway in Colorado to make a ghost town in Weld County part of the National Park System. The historic town of Dearfield is located about 30 miles east of Greeley on U.S. 34 and was the largest Black homesteading settlement in the state.
Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, and Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, have introduced legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives to look at the process of getting Dearfield into the NPS.
Dearfield was founded in 1910 and had multiple churches, a hotel and restaurants when it reached its peak.
It had as many as 200 African-American residents before the Dust Bowl wiped out the thriving agricultural community.