IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Idaho Springs are searching for a man they say drove a truck into the side of a house. Investigators believe Daniel Martinez crashed into the side of a home in Idaho Springs just before midnight on Saturday.
Police believe Martinez then struck multiple parked cars as he drove off. No one was hurt in the crash but the residents did need help finding temporary housing.
Police responded to a report of a stolen 2020 silver Dodge 2500 later that morning. Martinez told police he found it severely damaged a few blocks from his home.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.