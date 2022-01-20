DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest.
The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon.
For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills meet the Palmer Divide will pick up the most snowfall.
Snow modeling indicates the Denver metro area may see a trace to an inch of snow. With 1 to 4 inches in and near the foothills of Boulder, Jefferson and Douglas Counties. Remember foothill areas include those that are between 6,000 ft and 9,000 ft in elevation.
Snow amounts in the northern and central mountains will be light by mountain standards. Most spots seeing 1 to 5 inches of snow.
The heaviest snow on Friday statewide will be across the Sangre De Cristo mountains of southern Colorado. Above 6,500 ft areas could see 3 to 8 inches of snow along with 35 mph wind gusts.