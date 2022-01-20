DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos don’t know who their head coach will be and there is uncertainty about who will be quarterbacking the team next year.
What they do know is the new head coach will face a difficult road slate in 2022.
The league released the home and road opponents for all 32 teams on Thursday.
In addition to their AFC West rivals, the Broncos will visit Jacksonville, Carolina, Seattle, Baltimore, Tennessee and L.A. Rams.
The Titans are the top seed in the AFC in the playoffs. Sean McVay and the Rams could be primed for a Super Bowl run this year, the Ravens will be coming off their first losing season since 2015 and IF Russell Wilson remains the Seahawks starting quarterback, no trip to the Pacific Northwest will be easy.
The home opponents will be Arizona, Houston, Indianapolis, San Francisco and the Jets in addition to the Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers.
The dates for the 2022 season will be announced in the spring.