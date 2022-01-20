High School Students Stage Walkouts At 2 Denver High Schools Over COVID ConcernsSome students at Thomas Jefferson High School and North High School walked out of school over concerns about the COVID prevention plan at Denver Public Schools.

Blood Shortage Has Sen. Michael Bennet, 21 Other Senators Urging FDA To Lift Restrictions On Who Can Donate BloodAn unprecedented blood shortage has Senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado, and many other lawmakers urging the FDA to lift restrictions on who can donate blood.

American College Of Emergency Physicians Asks Colorado Leaders For Immediate HelpWhile the spread of the omicron variant has reached its peak in many parts of Colorado, emergency room physicians are asking the state to for immediate assistance.

COVID In Colorado: State To Give Out Free KN95 Face MasksThe state of Colorado will soon provide free KN95 masks to Coloradans.

Adams 14 Students Return To Class After Week Of Remote LearningSome students in the Adams 14 School District returned to class on Tuesday after a week of remote learning.

Avista Adventist Reopens After Extensive Cleaning Following Marshall FireAs another sign of slow, but sure recovery, Centura Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville reopened on Jan. 18.