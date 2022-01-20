CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — In Aurora, the city’s libraries ran out of thousands of free KN95 masks on Thursday.

The libraries gave out roughly 4,000 free masks on Thursday as part of the state’s new effort to get the medical grade masks out to people to help protect against COVID-19.

Close-up of unrecognizable black woman holding KN95 face mask (credit: iStock/Getty Images)

We have a list of locations across the state

 

 

Anica Padilla