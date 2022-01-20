AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — In Aurora, the city’s libraries ran out of thousands of free KN95 masks on Thursday.
All Aurora Public Libraries are out of KN95 masks. We apologize for the inconvenience. We will post as soon as we get more. pic.twitter.com/I2UcoCIYQl
— Aurora PublicLibrary (@APLReadingRocks) January 20, 2022
The libraries gave out roughly 4,000 free masks on Thursday as part of the state’s new effort to get the medical grade masks out to people to help protect against COVID-19.
