By Jennifer McRae
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Wheat Ridge Police are warning drivers about slick conditions on Wednesday. First, police tweeted that the city was on accident alert.

Then they doubled down on the message, Wheat Ridge Police quickly following with a tweet stating, “Unless your car came equipped with ice skates, stay home today.”

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday.

