WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Wheat Ridge Police are warning drivers about slick conditions on Wednesday. First, police tweeted that the city was on accident alert.
As predicted, roads are getting slick. WR is on Accident Alert. Have a crash and no injuries, alcohol, drugs, and vehicles are drivable? Exchange info and file a report tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9lNuUseq8C
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) January 19, 2022
Then they doubled down on the message, Wheat Ridge Police quickly following with a tweet stating, “Unless your car came equipped with ice skates, stay home today.”
We aren’t kidding. Unless your car came equipped with ice skates, stay home today if you can. pic.twitter.com/qJbRm87vav
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) January 19, 2022
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday.
With many of us in the metro area still experiencing light freezing drizzle and a thin glaze of ice, we're increasingly concerned about light snow accumulating on top of the ice. Could be a messy afternoon commute as we watch snow showers develop. #cowx #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @DaveCBS4 pic.twitter.com/8yQkVFfYCQ
— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) January 19, 2022