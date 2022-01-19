(CBS4) – On Monday night, University of Denver freshman Tevin Smith had the game of his life as DU beat Kansas City 63-55.
“I was just playing my game. I didn’t realize I was having a perfect game or a double-double,” said Smith.
Smith had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and had a perfect shooting night going 7-7 from the field, including 1-1 from the three-point line, and 8-8 from the free throw line. In the process, he becoming the first player in the NCAA this season to have 23 or more points, 10 rebounds, and a perfect shooting night.
“I didn’t know what the numbers were until after the game,” said DU head coach Jeff Wulburn. “I just knew he was really effective and that everything we were running for him was working.”
“It was crazy, because looking back on it, I had a good game, but I was more happy that we got the win and ended the streak,” added Smith.
Prior to Monday night’s win, the Pios had lost 42 straight road games, a streak dating back to December of 2018.
“The last minute of the game I was talking to my teammate Taelyr (Gatlin), and we were like, ‘it’s over. The streak is over.’ I’m glad people can stop talking about it and we can move on,” said Smith.
“That was one of those things that we wanted to take care of,” added Wulbrun. “You have to acknowledge progress, and I think a win over Kansas City is validation that this team and this program is making progress.”
The Pios next game will be on Saturday when they host Omaha.