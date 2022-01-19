FIRST ALERTToday's a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to possibility of slick, icy conditions
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Golden News, Highway 6, Jefferson County News

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescue crews are conducting a technical rescue operation along Highway 6 just west of Golden, and the highway has been shut down in both directions as a result.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just after noon that the closure is at near Tunnel One.

First responders from Golden Fire, Alpine Rescue Team and Arvada Fire are involved in the operation.

Jesse Sarles