GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescue crews are conducting a technical rescue operation along Highway 6 just west of Golden, and the highway has been shut down in both directions as a result.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just after noon that the closure is at near Tunnel One.
All lanes (both directions) of US HWY 6 are CLOSED at Tunnel One near MM270 for a technical rock rescue by @GoldenCOFire @AlpineRescue and @ArvadaFire. Please avoid the area. We will update when the road opens. Please be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/Gvbny3k0aX
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 19, 2022
First responders from Golden Fire, Alpine Rescue Team and Arvada Fire are involved in the operation.