ASPEN, Colo. (AP) – A 42-year-old snowboarder died after crashing into a tree at Colorado’s Aspen Highlands Ski Area. Pitkin County sheriff’s officials say the man, whose name has not been released, was with a friend when he crashed in the Highlands Bowl on Wednesday afternoon.
Ski patrollers performed CPR after finding the man unconscious, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
No one saw the accident, but rescuers determined that the man had crashed into a tree.
No other details were released.
