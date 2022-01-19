AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — She helps save lives every day at work, and last month she was in the right place at the right time to help another person in need. Officials at Sky Ridge Medical Center say Kristan Dye, a nurse in the intensive care unit, happened upon a car accident in Aurora last month.
“[She] was instrumental in pulling out the victim, calling 911, clearing her airway and giving CPR,”
officials stated. “Honestly, Kristan saved the victim’s life.”
“Kristan was a hero that day, and has been a hero the past two years of the pandemic serving our patients at Sky Ridge in the ICU day in and day out,” officials stated.
On Wednesday, Aurora Fire Rescue presented a special award to Dye to recognize her lifesaving effort.