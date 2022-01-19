DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver arrested Michael Ninomiya, 42, for investigation of attempted first-degree murder after an incident involving his 5-year-old son. Officers were called to the Cherry Creek Trail, in the vicinity of Hentzell Park, on Jan. 12.
According to the arrest affidavit, Ninomiya called 911 and it seemed to take a little while for first responders to locate the man and his son. Firefighters eventually located them in a fenced off drainage culvert along the High Line Canal near Boston Street and Cornell Avenue. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital and Ninomiya was taken to Swedish Medical Center for a laceration on his forehead.
Ninomiya was arrested a week later, on Wednesday, and faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder and child abuse. The child remains in critical condition at Children’s Hospital.