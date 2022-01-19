BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Disaster Assistance Center for those impacted by the Marshall Fire closed at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions like icy roads. According to Boulder County, assistance is available at boco.org/MarshallFire or the call center 303-413-7730 between 9-3.
The center is also expected to reopen Thursday, weather permitting, for in-person assistance at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Due to dangerous travel conditions, the Disaster Assistance Center is closing today at 1pm. Assistance: https://t.co/Z6tH4V1MMA or the call center 303-413-7730 between 9-3. Weather permitting, the center is scheduled to reopen for in-person assistance tomorrow 9-5. #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/1iQBRIIvtQ
— BoulderCounty (@bouldercounty) January 19, 2022
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday.
With many of us in the metro area still experiencing light freezing drizzle and a thin glaze of ice, we're increasingly concerned about light snow accumulating on top of the ice. Could be a messy afternoon commute as we watch snow showers develop. #cowx #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @DaveCBS4 pic.twitter.com/8yQkVFfYCQ
— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) January 19, 2022
There were several incidents of crashes and cars going off the road due to icy conditions.