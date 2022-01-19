FIRST ALERTToday's a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to possibility of slick, icy conditions
By Jennifer McRae
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Disaster Assistance Center for those impacted by the  Marshall Fire closed at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions like icy roads. According to Boulder County, assistance is available at boco.org/MarshallFire or the call center 303-413-7730 between 9-3.

(credit: CBS)

The center is also expected to reopen Thursday, weather permitting, for in-person assistance at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday.

There were several incidents of crashes and cars going off the road due to icy conditions.

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

