(CBS4) — Denver Police Department confirmed Wednesday a boy was arrested after police responded to the report of shots fired in a neighborhood near the Manual High/Middle School campus in Denver Tuesday afternoon. His name won’t be released by DPD because of his age.
According to the school, “We immediately brought all of the students inside, placed the school on a secured perimeter and called 911. All students and staff are safe.”
Denver Public Schools responded to us Wednesday and confirmed the school campus had an additional security presence on campus.
For the school, a secured perimeter includes locking exterior school doors and bringing students and staff inside the building. Business inside the building continues as normal, but everyone must stay inside the building. The secured perimeter remains in place until law enforcement lets the school know the area is safe.
“We know that this situation can be upsetting for students and families,” wrote Principal Joe Glover. “We assured our students that it is out of an abundance of caution, and we are all safe. Our mental health supports are available to process with any community members needing additional support.”
There is no further information at this time.