First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday EveningBe ready for freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. It's a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks and driveways.

The Bergeron Process Will Help You Understand Why Freezing Drizzle Is Rare In ColoradoFreezing drizzle isn't something we experience often in Colorado, especially during one of the coldest months of the year.

