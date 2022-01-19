'Unless Your Car Came Equipped With Ice Skates, Stay Home': Wheat Ridge Police Issue Warning For DriversWheat Ridge Police are warning drivers about slick conditions on Wednesday with a unique message and a picture of a car off the road and clearly not equipped with ice skates.

I-70 Reopens In Arvada After Fire Engine, Police Vehicle Struck By DriversInterstate 70 reopened in Arvada Wednesday morning after crashes involving a fire engine and police vehicle closed eastbound lanes.

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday EveningBe ready for freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. It's a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks and driveways.

Denver Weather: Slick Roads And Sidewalks Possible WednesdayAfter another relatively mild day on Tuesday, wintry weather will quickly return for Wednesday. Areas of light freezing drizzle will develop causing slick and icy conditions.