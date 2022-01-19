DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Restaurant Week will return for its 19th year in March. During March 11-20, Denver Restaurant Week will feature specially-priced, multi-course menus at some of the top restaurants throughout the Denver metro area.
The price points will range from $25, $25 or $45 per person.
This year, the week will be celebrating “The Mile High City’s resilient restaurant scene and encouraging the community to continue to support the hospitality industry, which has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”
This year Denver Restaurant Week is featured in the spring to allow restaurants to capitalize on expanded outdoor dining and projected to be past the current COVID surge.
“Restaurants are a cornerstone of Denver’s hospitality and tourism industry and a vital part of our community,” said Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER, in a statement. “Denver Restaurant Week was originally designed to showcase Denver’s culinary offerings and award-winning restaurant scene; and since the onset of the pandemic, we have and will continue to use it as a platform to support these businesses through the challenges they are facing and ensure they are here well into the future.”
The Denver Restaurant Week menus will launch on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Interested restaurants can register now.
