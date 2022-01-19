DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport passengers can once again use the 75th Avenue bag drop off. The location by the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot recently reopened.
The free service will allow passengers to check their bags before entering the terminal. The bag drop is available daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on most carriers and domestic flights. International flights are excluded.
DIA asks that passengers drop off their bags and least an hour and a half before the flight departs and all bag fees have been paid at the drop off kiosk.