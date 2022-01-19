AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Police Department responded to a shooting overnight Wednesday, and an adult male who was taken to the hospital to treat injuries has died, police said.
According to Aurora PD, police responded to the shooting at E 16th Avenue and Lansing Street, where the victim was found with a gunshot injury.
#APDAlert: An adult male was transported to the hospital w/ serious injuries after being shot near 16/Lansing. We believe that involved people then caused a 2-veh crash at Montview/Peoria & fled the scene.
No info on suspects. Witnesses asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO pic.twitter.com/kDdH7wuaG3
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 19, 2022
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Investigators believe individuals connected to the shooting then caused a two-vehicle crash at Montview Boulevard Peoria Street and also left that scene.
Anyone with information can call Aurora Police at 303-627-3100.