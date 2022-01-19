FIRST ALERT WEATHERPossibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, driveways
By Jack Lowenstein

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Police Department responded to a shooting overnight Wednesday, and an adult male who was taken to the hospital to treat injuries has died, police said.

According to Aurora PD, police responded to the shooting at E 16th Avenue and Lansing Street, where the victim was found with a gunshot injury.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Investigators believe individuals connected to the shooting then caused a two-vehicle crash at Montview Boulevard Peoria Street and also left that scene.

Anyone with information can call Aurora Police at 303-627-3100.

