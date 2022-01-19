FIRST ALERTToday's a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to possibility of slick, icy conditions
By Jennifer McRae
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 reopened in Arvada Wednesday morning after crashes involving a fire engine and police vehicle closed eastbound lanes. Slick roads caused by freezing drizzle are believed to have contributed to the crash.

Arvada police tweeted that careless drivers struck the fire engine and patrol car on I-70 at Kipling Street.

Shortly after the crash, Arvada Fire tweeted a warning to drivers of slick conditions and that even though the roads may look wet, the roadways are actually covered with a layer of ice.

In the neighboring community, Wheat Ridge Police also tweeted out a warning about slick conditions and said the city was on accident alert.

Wheat Ridge Police quickly followed with a tweet stating, “Unless your car came equipped with ice skates, stay home today.”

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday.

