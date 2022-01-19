ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 reopened in Arvada Wednesday morning after crashes involving a fire engine and police vehicle closed eastbound lanes. Slick roads caused by freezing drizzle are believed to have contributed to the crash.

Arvada police tweeted that careless drivers struck the fire engine and patrol car on I-70 at Kipling Street.

#TrafficAlert If you do not have to be on the roads stay home. East bound I70 closed at Kipling St. Patrol car and fire engine struck by careless drivers. pic.twitter.com/tcGz3xxhX4 — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) January 19, 2022

Shortly after the crash, Arvada Fire tweeted a warning to drivers of slick conditions and that even though the roads may look wet, the roadways are actually covered with a layer of ice.

#weatheralert If you can avoid driving or going outside please do. Roads and walking surfaces are very slick! It looks wet but in some spots it’s a sheet of ice. Be careful! pic.twitter.com/UKUFBMCKCQ — Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) January 19, 2022

In the neighboring community, Wheat Ridge Police also tweeted out a warning about slick conditions and said the city was on accident alert.

As predicted, roads are getting slick. WR is on Accident Alert. Have a crash and no injuries, alcohol, drugs, and vehicles are drivable? Exchange info and file a report tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9lNuUseq8C — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) January 19, 2022

Wheat Ridge Police quickly followed with a tweet stating, “Unless your car came equipped with ice skates, stay home today.”

We aren’t kidding. Unless your car came equipped with ice skates, stay home today if you can. pic.twitter.com/qJbRm87vav — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) January 19, 2022

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday.