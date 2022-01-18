Former Buff Brenden Rice Transfers To USCCollege football's transfer portal continues to be a gut punch to the University of Colorado football team.

Avs' Nazem Kadri Selected To NHL All-Star Game As Fan-Voted Last Man InThanks to the fans, the Avs' Nazem Kadri is officially headed to the NHL All-Star Game!

Bednar, MacKinnon, Makar All Heading To NHL All-Star Game Representing AvsThe Colorado Avalanche will have solid representation during the NHL All-Star game in Vegas this year.

Buffaloes Lose To No. 6 Arizona 76-55

Bol Bol Fails Physical, Trade Between Pistons And Nuggets HaltedA trade between Detroit and the Denver Nuggets was rescinded Thursday after big man Bol Bol didn't receive medical clearance with the Pistons.

Likely Denver Broncos Sale Could Draw Bids Of $4 Billion Or MoreThe Denver Broncos have cleared their final legal hurdle to begin the process of transferring ownership of the team, likely through a sale of the franchise valued at nearly $4 billion.