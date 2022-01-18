MONTE VISTA, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be working on a new burn project over the next few weeks. They will be conducting slash pile burning in the Rio Grande State Wildlife area near Monte Vista.
Slash piles have been created to remove debris and reduce hazardous fuel accumulation to help weaken the risk of larger wildfires.
Smoke may be visible in areas before the fuels burn themselves out. Crews are monitoring the process. And are reminding the public not to call 911 if you see smoke from the burn areas.
Prescribed smoke fire may affect your health.
CPW works with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control to burn areas where disposal of materials is not feasible.
The burns are planned for the rest of the month and into February, weather permitting.
Rio Grande State Wildlife Area is a 935-acre property in Rio Grande County known for good fishing and hunting opportunities.