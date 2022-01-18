Researchers Studying Air Quality Inside Homes Left Standing From Marshall FireCBS4 tagged along with researchers from CU Boulder, studying air quality inside homes still standing.

Representative Diana DeGette Tests Positive For COVIDRep. Diana DeGette is quarantining after a positive COVID diagnosis.

Denver Pharmacy Helps Fill COVID Testing VoidThe Capitol Heights Pharmacy in Denver recognizes how difficult it can be to find at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

Colorado AG Issues Cease & Desist Orders For Some COVID Testing SitesThe Colorado Attorney General's Office ordered the closure of several COVID testing locations for "failing to report COVID-19 testing results and cases to CDPHE as required by state law."

Denver Public Schools Teachers, Parents Consider Pros And Cons Of Remote Learning During Staff ShortagesThere are many different opinions on whether the Denver Public Schools district should move back to remote learning because of the high number of COVID-19 cases surging around the state, and for many teachers on the front lines, they feel like they're not being heard by district officials.

NOAA Research Crews Measure Air Quality Levels In Marshall Fire Burn AreasScientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have teamed up with Boulder County Health to help analyze air quality following the historic fire.