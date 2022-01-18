LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 287 just north of Longmont Tuesday morning.
According to CSP, one person was pronounced dead and multiple other people were taken to the hospital to treat injuries after the report of a head-on crash between a 2012 Kia Sedona and a 2010 Ford pickup truck.
State Patrol was at the scene of the crash at the intersection with 287 and Vermillion Road, and 287 became shut down for several hours between Vermillion and Highway 66 before it reopened close to noon.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
There is no further information at this time.