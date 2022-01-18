First Alert: Dangerous Combo Of Freezing Drizzle/Snow Moving InConditions will come together over northeastern Colorado for a rare weather combination for Wednesday. A Canadian cold front will mix up with warm moist air pushing northward from a moist, low pressure system in the southwest.

'We Are Disgusted': 40,000 People Sign Petition Demanding Vail Resorts Hire More Workers And Offer Better PayMore than 40,000 people have signed a petition calling on Vail Resorts to pay its employees better -- and deliver the value season pass holders deserve.

Denver Weather: Slick Roads And Sidewalks Possible WednesdayAfter another relatively mild day on Tuesday, wintry weather will quickly return for Wednesday. Areas of light freezing drizzle will develop causing slick and icy conditions.

The Bergeron Process Will Help You Understand Why Freezing Drizzle Is Rare In ColoradoFreezing drizzle isn't something we experience often in Colorado, especially during one of the coldest months of the year.