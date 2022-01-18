ESTES Park, Colo. (CBS4) — Estes Valley Fire Protection District responded to a fire that destroyed a home in Estes Park overnight Tuesday. No one was hurt.
According to Estes Valley Fire, crews responded to a house fire in the 2200 block of Pine Meadow Drive after receiving a call at 12:51 a.m. Everyone in the home safely made it outside, and there was no report of injuries.
When firefighters arrived, they saw fire coming out of the roof of the home. The fire was brought under control overnight around 3 a.m. The home was determined to be unlivable, and Estes Valley Fire says it’s working to find the homeowner a new place to live.
Assisting agencies included Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Pinewood Springs Fire Protection District, Allenspark Fire Protection District, Estes Park Health, Estes Park Police Department and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
Fire investigators were at the scene during the daytime Tuesday morning, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
There is no further information at this time.