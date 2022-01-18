Union Leaders Say They Plan To Appeal Judge's Temporary Restraining Order Against King Soopers StrikersJudge grants request from King Soopers for a temporary restraining order against strikers. The union representing workers says they will appeal the order and call allegations made by King Soopers against strikers unfounded.

Deaths On Colorado Roads Cause For WorryMore than 600 people died on Colorado's roads in 2020.

Owner Of Liquor License At Downtown Denver Bar With Fatal Shooting Surrenders LicenseThe owner of a liquor license at Cabin Tap House, where a double fatal New Year’s Eve shooting occurred, surrendered the license Tuesday.

Louisville Water Treatment Team Battle Marshall Fire Behind The ScenesWhile fire crews battled the growing Marshall Fire, a fight behind the scenes was underway.

Tuesday January 18th CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer peers into his crystal ball and tells you where he sees value in the futures market for the Super Bowl winner.

US Plans $50 Billion Wildfire Fight Where Forests Meet SuburbiaAs climate change heats up and dries out the West, administration officials said they have crafted a $50 billion plan to more than double the use of controlled fires and logging to reduce trees and other vegetation that serves as tinder in the most at-risk areas.

