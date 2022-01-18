DENVER (CBS4) – The state of Colorado will soon provide free KN95 masks to Coloradans. The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will provide the masks to libraries, fire stations, recreation centers and high traffic community centers to distribute the masks.
Experts say the medical grade masks are more effective in preventing COVID-19 infection as opposed to cloth masks.
“Colorado is leading the nation in COVID-19 response starting with our free at-home testing program and now or free distribution of high quality KN95 and surgical-grade masks,” Kevin Klein, Director of the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said. “We are meeting the moment by ensuring that Coloradans have access to these masks to protect themselves and stop the spread of the virus.”
You can find the nearest location and many others online.