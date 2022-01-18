(CBS4) – College football’s transfer portal continues to be a gut punch to the University of Colorado football team.
Sophomore receiver Brendan Rice announced today he is transferring to USC.
Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, is one of 17 former members of the Buffs who have put their name in the transfer portal since the season ended. 7 of the 13 were starters for the Buffs.
Last season Rice led CU in touchdown receptions with 3 and averaged over 27 yards per kickoff return.
He was a 4-star recruit out of Arizona.
Three more former CU football players entered the portal on Tuesday. Starting receiver Dimitri Stanley, punter Josh Watts and defensive back Chris Miller announced their intent to leave Boulder.