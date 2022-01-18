AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash after an on-duty Aurora police officer driving a police car hit and killed a pedestrian near a residential area Monday night.
According to Aurora Police Department’s tweet, law enforcement officers responded to the crash at the intersection with East Quincy Avenue and South Nucla Street, where the pedestrian hit by the police cruiser was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the crash happened at 11:25 p.m.
#APDTrafficAlert: Officers are on scene of a crash at Quincy/Nucla. A pedestrian was struck by an on-duty APD officer driving a police car & tragically pronounced deceased on scene.@CSP_News is investigating this crash as well as handling media inquires about this incident. pic.twitter.com/1hTOjzin0d
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 18, 2022
Quincy Avenue was closed between South Memphis Street and South Buckley Road for several hours before the scene cleared overnight.