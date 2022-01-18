CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash after an on-duty Aurora police officer driving a police car hit and killed a pedestrian near a residential area Monday night.

According to Aurora Police Department’s tweet, law enforcement officers responded to the crash at the intersection with East Quincy Avenue and South Nucla Street, where the pedestrian hit by the police cruiser was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the crash happened at 11:25 p.m.

Quincy Avenue was closed between South Memphis Street and South Buckley Road for several hours before the scene cleared overnight.

