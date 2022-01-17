DENVER (CBS4) — On Sunday, tattoo shops in Colorado joined a fundraising effort to raise money for the families of the five victims killed on Dec. 27th in a shooting spree from Denver to Lakewood.

The “United in Art” event was organized by Martin Sandoval and Stevi Miller, the owners of Modified Madness Tattoo in Thornton. Miller and Sandoval planned the event after they realized the shooting impacted important members of the tattooing community.

From Delta to Denver, at least 12 tattoo shops from around the state participated in the event on Sunday. All of the money raised will go to the Colorado Healing Fund, which will then contact victim advocates to get the funds to the victims’ families.

“We need to show support and love for each other,” said Miller. “That’s what these artists would have wanted, that’s what they were all about, supporting and loving one another, that’s the message that we need to do, just putting more love out there.”

Tattoo artist Yogi Herrera came all the way from Estes Park. He’s the owner of Redrum Tattoo and Piercing.

“It’s good to be able to come in and put a little, give back into the senselessness that happened last month,” Herrera said.

That senseless act of violence killed Alicia Cárdenas, Alyssa Maldonado, Danny “Dano” Scofield, Sarah Steck and Michael Swinyard. Three of the victims worked at tattoo shops.

“We have designs from Danny Scofield, and Sarah Steck, as well as other designs inspired by the artists,” Miller said.

Christina Watts drove from Loveland to get a tattoo. The tattoo Watts chose honors her late brother. Not only is she processing the grief of her brother’s death, but everything that’s happening in our society.

“This was just a way that something positive could come out of something so negative,” said Watts. “You see that tragedies happen, bad things happen, but beautiful things can come out of it.”

And on Sunday that beauty was present, and felt in unity.

“It shouldn’t take a tragedy for us to all stand together like this,” said Herrera. “This unity should happen like this all the time in all areas of our life.”