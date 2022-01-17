Safeway Stores Take On Increased Grocery Demand Amid King Soopers Worker StrikeWhile one major grocery store chain is nearly empty do to an employee strike, another is being directly impacted and seeing an overwhelming amount of demand.

Pond Hockey Tournament In Silverthorne Raises Money For Sick, Injured PlayersHundreds of players joined a pond hockey tournament at North Pond Park in Summit County. Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation puts the event on every year as a fundraiser. It has provided money and assistance to sick and injured hockey players over the years.

Smoke And Wind Damage Assessments Underway For Homes Still Standing After Marshall FireOn Sunday, volunteers began going door to door in Louisville, Superior, and other parts of Boulder County to assess how much smoke and wind damage was done to properties not destroyed by the Marshall Fire.

Aurora High School Students Use 'I Have A Dream' Speech To Share Their Own Hopes For The FutureStudents at Empower Community High School in Aurora held a virtual youth summit about their hopes and dreams, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Eagle County Drops Indoor Mask Mandate Almost A Month After Reinstating ItStarting Monday, Eagle County will no longer require masks be worn inside to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Mask requirements for schools will stay in effect until Friday, but then are also set to expire.

Boulder's Dairy Arts Center Hosting Once-In-A-Lifetime Exhibit Of Photos From The Civil Rights MovementIf you are looking for a good place to learn about history and the struggle for civil rights, the Dairy Art Center in Boulder has a temporary photo exhibit that you might want to check out.

