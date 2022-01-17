SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds of players joined a pond hockey tournament at North Pond Park in Silverthorne this past weekend. Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation puts the event on every year as a fundraiser. It has provided money and assistance to sick and injured hockey players over the years.
Several former Colorado Avalanche players were part of the weekend of games. This year, they presented nice big checks — one to the family of a player killed in a motorcycle crash trying to avoid a deer, another player dealing with a head injury and also Nathan Abelein, who had a rough time after contracting COVID-19. He’s still dealing with long-term problems.
Nathan says he doesn’t know what to say other than, let’s play some more pond hockey.
“Just to see him and the support that he’s had is mind boggling,” wife Marilyn Abelein said. You know we’ve had people just praying so hard for his recovery, and you know he was in a coma for two months, and just barely two months ago, he couldn’t walk. He couldn’t support himself. He couldn’t eat.
CBS4’s Reporter Alan Gionet also took part in the tournament and captured the great video that aired in our shows.
The foundation raised $120,000 over weekend alone and has donated $2.5 million to help hockey families through tough times over the years.
“We always say over and over and over again, play hard, play fair, give back, and we make tough guys cry,” said Marty Richardson, the foundation president. “And we just did it again.”