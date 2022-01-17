CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Spencer Wilson
Filed Under:Colorado News, I-70, I-70 Traffic, Summit County News

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a trying day on the roads for drivers who were trying to make their way home from the mountains along Interstate 70. The Colorado Department of Transportation released these numbers for reference of how big of an uptick these holidays can have on the load on our road.

(credit: CBS)

Last year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend vehicles counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels were as follows:

2021 Westbound Eastbound Total
Friday, Jan. 15 27,583 18,255    45,838
Saturday, Jan. 16 21,857 18,243    40,100
Sunday, Jan. 17 18,097  23,363    41,460
Monday, Jan. 18 16,482  25,151    41,633
Total 84,019        85,012   169,031

David Maxted who was driving back to Wheat Ridge Monday afternoon put it this way: “At least we’re not stopped. Like, not moving, That’s no fun!”

Maxted was slowly making his way up to the Eisenhower Tunnel when CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson spoke with him. Like many drivers, he was moving ever so slowly.

Thankfully no major weather issues existed on the roadway, leaving drivers with a wet but manageable drive home.

Spencer Wilson