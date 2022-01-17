SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a trying day on the roads for drivers who were trying to make their way home from the mountains along Interstate 70. The Colorado Department of Transportation released these numbers for reference of how big of an uptick these holidays can have on the load on our road.
Last year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend vehicles counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels were as follows:
|2021
|Westbound
|Eastbound
|Total
|Friday, Jan. 15
|27,583
|18,255
|45,838
|Saturday, Jan. 16
|21,857
|18,243
|40,100
|Sunday, Jan. 17
|18,097
|23,363
|41,460
|Monday, Jan. 18
|16,482
|25,151
|41,633
|Total
|84,019
|85,012
|169,031
David Maxted who was driving back to Wheat Ridge Monday afternoon put it this way: “At least we’re not stopped. Like, not moving, That’s no fun!”
Maxted was slowly making his way up to the Eisenhower Tunnel when CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson spoke with him. Like many drivers, he was moving ever so slowly.
Thankfully no major weather issues existed on the roadway, leaving drivers with a wet but manageable drive home.