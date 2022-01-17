DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Representative Diana DeGette has tested positive for COVID-19. She announced the diagnosis on her Twitter page Monday morning.
I have tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. Per CDC guidelines, I will remain self-isolated and working from my home in Denver this week.
— Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) January 17, 2022
DeGette says she is experiencing mild symptoms, and will quarantine while continuing remote work from Denver this week.
DeGette represents Colorado’s First Congressional District, which encompasses all of Denver.