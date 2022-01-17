CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Representative Diana DeGette has tested positive for COVID-19. She announced the diagnosis on her Twitter page Monday morning.

DeGette says she is experiencing mild symptoms, and will quarantine while continuing remote work from Denver this week.

Diana DeGette

Diana DeGette (credit: CBS)

DeGette represents Colorado’s First Congressional District, which encompasses all of Denver.

Ben Warwick