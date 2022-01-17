DENVER (CBS4) — A fire started at ground level of a multi-story building under construction Monday morning. It was short-lived, however.
The blaze was knocked down shortly after firefighters from the Denver Fire Department dragged hoses down an alley and put water on it.
The incident occurred at about 10:40 a.m. in the block surrounded by 6th and 7th Avenues, Santa Fe Drive and Kalamath Street.
Copter4 found a dark smoke plume coming from the western side of the open ground floor of the building. Four floors of framed-in construction were above the fire floor.
The fire ignited during welding operations, a spokesman for the department, Greg Pixley, told CBS4.
Workers attempted to put the fire out themselves using fire extinguishers, he said.
One worker was being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by Denver Health paramedics, Pixley added.
There were no other injuries.