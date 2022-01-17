DENVER (CBS4) – The third week in January starts with a sunny and mild MLK Day before dual storms bring colder but not necessarily wetter weather later in the week.

Monday will be one of the warmest MLK’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day’s in Denver since the holiday started in the 1986. The record for the date in Denver is 65 degrees from 1971 which should be safe but near record heat is expected with high temperatures in the metro area reaching at least 60 degrees.

It does stay noticeably cooler in northern Colorado on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley.

Regardless of temperatures, it will be mostly sunny and dry statewide including at the ski areas. MLK Day is typically one of the biggest ski days of the season in Colorado and skiers and riders should apply plenty of sunscreen!

A cold front will arrive late in the day on Tuesday and will bring significantly colder weather for Wednesday.

The front does not include much moisture but there could initially be some light freezing rain in the metro area Tuesday night into very early Wednesday morning. The good news is no ice accumulation is expected at this time.

Then light snow is possible around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins at any time on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Accumulation is not expected at this time, but if any snow does manage to accumulate, it should be less than 1 inch.

Regardless of snow in the metro area, there should be even less snow in the mountains with very little if any accumulation at the ski areas.

Thursday should be chilly and mostly dry around the state before another storm arrives on Friday. Once again, the chance for accumulating snow in the metro area appears small, but light snow showers are definitely possible.

Stay with CBS4 for updates on both storms!