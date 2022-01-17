DENVER (CBS4) – Community, government and faith leaders in Colorado will take part in a virtual event on Tuesday in response to the weekend’s hostage situation in Texas. The public is invited to attend.
“Responding to Antisemitism: An Interfaith Call to Action” comes after a rabbi and three congregants were held at gunpoint at a synagogue near Fort Worth on Saturday.
They were taken hostage during worship services at Beth Israel in Colleyville and held for nearly 11 hours. All four are now safe and the suspect is dead. Authorities believe the suspect may have been motivated by a desire to free a prisoner linked to terrorism.
“This attack against a sacred community in the middle of such services should be of importance to all people. It is a bedrock principle that all of us, no matter our religion, should be allowed to pray free from fear,” Scott Levin, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Mountain States Region, said in a press release.
Levin is among the many speakers at Tuesday’s event, which also includes Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Representatives Iman Jodeh and Dafna Michaelson Jenet, as well as Rabbi Jay Strear, President and CEO of Jewish Colorado.
Several representatives from the Downtown Denver Islamic Center, the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver, the Colorado Sikhs and members from the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado are expected to speak, too.
“Antisemitism has reached a high-water mark in the United States. The entire country should be alarmed when there is violence at any worship space,” said Levin.
Tuesday’s virtual gathering is sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
You can watch the livestream on Jewish Colorado’s website, their Facebook page or YouTube page.