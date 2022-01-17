(CBS4) – Before we know it, summer will be here, and for many summer is synonymous with camping. Rocky Mountain National Park wants you to know they will have a reservation system in place.
Campground reservations can be made on recreation.gov up to six months in advance. Reservations for Memorial Day weekend and the July 4 weekend are being accepted now.
Campgrounds will be allowed to operate at 100% after being allowed to operate at half that rate due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fine more information about Rocky Mountain National Park online or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.