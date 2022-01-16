ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s investigators identify the man accused of hitting three pedestrians in a suspected domestic violence-related incident as 36-year-old Manuel Joshua Handboy.
On Jan. 15, deputies responded to 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard after three people were reportedly hit by a car. When they arrived, they say all three were women, and one of them was the focus of the alleged crime.
Deputies later found out Handboy and one of the women were involved in a domestic violence incident. They say Handboy saw the victim walking in a parking lot with the two other women.
They say he drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed into the parking lot, hitting them and other parked cars.
Handboy’s vehicle rolled over as a result. He tried to run away, but a witness caught him.
Investigators say two women had non life-threatening injuries, and a third victim suffered critical injuries. The woman at the focus of the crashes gave deputies a statement which helped in their investigation.
Handboy now faces a slew of charges including attempted first degree murder, vehicular assault, DUI and domestic violence.