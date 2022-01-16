IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Idaho Springs police say the owner of a truck tried to pass off his truck as stolen before it ran into a home early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a home on Colorado Boulevard and 15th Avenue just after midnight on Saturday.
They say the driver left the roadway and hit a flower container before crashing into a home which was occupied. Officers say the driver backed out of the home, but later hit multiple parked vehicles.
The driver eventually drove away.
Later that morning, police responded to a report of a stolen 2020 silver Dodge 2500. The owner told police he found it severely damaged a few blocks from his home.
Officers continued to question the owner, who, they say, later confessed to being behind the wheel at the time of the crash earlier that morning.
No one inside the home was hurt. Victim’s advocates are helping them find temporary shelter.
The truck’s owner faces potential charges.