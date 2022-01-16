DENVER (CBS4) – The Capitol Heights Pharmacy in Denver recognizes how difficult it can be to find at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. They were able to get their hands on 150 tests over the weekend and sold them on a first-come first-serve basis.
Many Coloradans say they’ve looked for the tests all over.
“Good luck if you can get them. Good luck. They’re supposed to be giving them out later, but it took me over two weeks to find these. So these are gold, super gold,” said one Coloradan.
Dr. Kristin Holmes is an owner and pharmacist at Capitol Heights Pharmacy in Denver.
“These COVID-19 tests are in such high demand I can’t explain to you how insane it is,” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.
She gets them in stock, notifies her customers, and then quickly they are gone.