Denver Pharmacy Helps Fill COVID Testing VoidThe Capitol Heights Pharmacy in Denver recognizes how difficult it can be to find at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

Colorado AG Issues Cease & Desist Orders For Some COVID Testing SitesThe Colorado Attorney General's Office ordered the closure of several COVID testing locations for "failing to report COVID-19 testing results and cases to CDPHE as required by state law."

Denver Public Schools Teachers, Parents Consider Pros And Cons Of Remote Learning During Staff ShortagesThere are many different opinions on whether the Denver Public Schools district should move back to remote learning because of the high number of COVID-19 cases surging around the state, and for many teachers on the front lines, they feel like they're not being heard by district officials.

Supply Scarce, Demand High For At-Home Rapid COVID TestsA lot of people are searching for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests as wait times for PCR tests top one hour in the Denver metro area and sometimes results are delayed for days due to the increased demand.

Federal Correctional Institution Englewood Employees Concerned About COVID RiskBehind the walls at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood there are dangerous criminals and a dangerous virus. Those who work there say they are at risk of entering each day without any COVID-19 screening.

'Horrifying Trend': Gov. Jared Polis Calls For Bold Action To Help Young Coloradans Struggling With Mental Health IssuesIn his annual State of the State Address, Gov. Jared Polis addressed what he called a "horrifying trend" -- a spike in mental health issues among young people in Colorado during the pandemic.