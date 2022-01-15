ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s deputies say three people were hit by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the intersection at 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard at around 2 p.m.
Officials tell CBS4 the crash stemmed from a domestic violence incident. A woman was staying at a motel at the scene of the crashes and was moving her things from the motel to a vehicle, they say.
Two other women were helping when they were hit.
The woman who was at the center of the incident was able to give deputies a statement. Investigators say they have a suspect in custody.
Details about the crash or suspect were not released. The three victims were taken to a hospital; two have non-critical injuries while the third is in critical but stable condition, officials say.
Deputies closed 63rd Ave. to investigate.