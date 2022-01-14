STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– An additional 655 acres of ski area for Steamboat will place the mountain as the second-largest resort in the state, after the latest expansion is finished. This massive undertaking, along with the addition of a gondola, an ice rink, moving a gondola and bringing parts of the base up to the current age are costing the parent company an estimated $200 million, but that’s investment money for a modernized and more diverse ski resort.
“This will add a few more advanced or expert terrain options,” Steamboat spokeswoman Loryan Duke said Thursday.
“Steamboat has been a mostly intermediate resort, this will provide more options for skiers or snowboarders of different levels.”
With those added improvements, Steamboat is expecting to hire on staff members to help manage things like the ice rink and the food courts. It also expects to increase the tourism draw from people all over the country, which theoretically would not spend all of their money on the mountain, but the restaurants in town and other activities in the county.
The expansion project is expected to finish sometime between 2024-2026.